76-year-old man arrested because his mask slid down as he slept on WestJet flight

Despite the world doing its best to move on from the nightmare of COVID-19 government overreach, some overzealous and radicalized pandemic restriction enforcers are hellbent on keeping us locked down forever.

While one might understand airlines taking additional cautionary measures to reduce the spread of coronavirus at the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak, with early alarmists suggesting we might be looking at a Spanish Flu-caliber epidemic, the ongoing enforcement of restrictions by Canadian airlines and the Trudeau government’s apprehension to allow unvaccinated air travel well after most of the world had dropped vaccine mandates is indicative of an ideological, rather than scientific, agenda.

The eagerness of airlines like WestJet to terminate, often without notification, employees with careers spanning decades based on their vaccination status further betrays their ideological marriage to the rapidly crumbling misinformation that mainstream media and politicians have been pushing when it comes to COVID-19 for the last few years.

In a truly shocking story, a 76-year-old man name Alec Bialski was flying to Canada from France and fell asleep during the flight. His mask came down as he slept. On his way off the plane, he was met by several officers who locked him in a cell and charged him under the Canadian Aviation Regulations for not wearing a mask.

WestJet alleges he had some issues with proper masking prior to falling asleep, but the fact remains that Mr. Bialski is a senior citizen who made efforts to wear a mask despite his age and despite having numerous medical conditions, and this airline still saw fit to see him arrested.

Chad Williamson of Williamson Law will be serving as legal counsel for Mr. Bialski at no cost to him, thanks to your support at FightTheFines.com. I joined Williamson to learn more about this absurd example of the ongoing application of COVID-19 restrictions in a post-pandemic world and the apparent absolute disregard for individuals' age or any medical concerns they may be dealing with by WestJet.

To help ensure that folks like Mr. Bialski are able to legally push back against this absurd conduct, consider making a tax receipt-eligible donation to The Democracy Fund at FightTheFines.com.