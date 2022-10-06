‘Celebrate Indigenous history, not glorify Canada’s colonial past’: Liberals to rename John A. Macdonald Parkway

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Sir John A. MacDonald, the country’s first prime minister, is a centrepiece to what made Canada the nation it is today.

In recent years, a leftist wave of political correctness began arguing for the renaming of statues, roads, universities, and other institutions in the name of what they claim are “anti-racism efforts.”

Yasir Naqvi, the Liberal MP for the riding of Ottawa–Centre, wrote on Twitter that he “was very happy to hear at today’s National Capital Commission Board meeting that there will be an announcement in January 2023 on the renaming of the SJAM Parkway.”

Naqvi added that “it’s important that it is done after engagement and consultations with Indigenous communities.”

I was very happy to hear at today’s @NCC_CCN Board meeting that there will be an announcement in January 2023 on the renaming of the SJAM Parkway. It’s important that it is done after engagement and consultations with Indigenous communities. https://t.co/v1kHAwJUf4 — Yasir Naqvi 🇨🇦 (@Yasir_Naqvi) October 4, 2022

In a response to his initial tweet, Naqvi wrote the following:

“It’s time to celebrate Indigenous history, not glorify Canada’s colonial past.”

The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is the lengthy scenic route for motorists, cyclists and runners located next to the Ottawa River.

On September 30, Naqvi took to Twitter to advocate for the renaming of the parkway.

“We walk today in strong support of a name change for the SJAM Parkway — to honour the Indigenous children who died in residential schools, their families & communities who continue to suffer from Canada’s colonial past,” he said.

A walk to acknowledge the truth, led by Elder Albert Dumont. We walk today in strong support of a name change for the SJAM Parkway — to honour the Indigenous children who died in residential schools, their families & communities who continue to suffer from Canada’s colonial past. pic.twitter.com/KHC77ATpie — Yasir Naqvi 🇨🇦 (@Yasir_Naqvi) September 30, 2022

No official decision has been taken yet, and negotiations are set to begin soon.