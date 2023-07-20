'Disclosure issues can be serious': Lawyer Chad Williamson addresses pre-trial custody and failures to provide disclosure

E-transfer (Canada):

Anthony Olienick, Chris Carber, Chris Lysak, and Jerry Morin, were charged with conspiracy at the Coutts Blockade and will be back in court on July 25th, 2023 for what is expected to be a pre-trial hearing.

The four men were arrested on February 13th and 14th, 2022 during the Coutts border blockade where truckers and farmers blocked the main crossing between Alberta and Montana in protest of covid mandates. They face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and mischief over $5,000.

Many argue the right to a timely trial and bail has been violated for the accused. All four men were denied bail in 2022, with the reasons for the decision protected by a publication ban.

“All of the arguments, evidence and judge's reasons for detention are protected by a publication ban.”

(Tears from man accused of conspiring to murder RCMP officers as bail denied | CBC News)

In June the four men appeared in court together for a pre-trial hearing but with separate legal representation. They were expected to appear for a 2-3 week jury trial, which was delayed due to pre-trial applications brought by defence lawyers.

Lawyer Greg Dunn, representing James Morin, requested an adjournment on June 13, alleging prosecutors haven't fully disclosed evidence of the police investigation, with disclosure arriving just days before this latest court appearance. Dunn has called this failure to disclose a violation of the accused's constitutional rights, rendering them unable to bring a fulsome defence of the charges against them. In court, Dunn informed the judge that there had been 13 disclosure packages provided by the crown to-date, with the latest coming just days prior.“There are three breaches that have been made by the Crown in this ongoing matter... ...one, failure to provide full disclosure; two, failure to provide timely disclosure; three, failure or refusal to respond to additional disclosure requests.”

(Lawyer asks judge to order Crown to provide disclosure (lethbridgeherald.com))

The four men then sat through two or three weeks of pre-trial motions and applications during a voir dire – a mini-trial inside the main trial, generally subject to a media ban as the jury isn’t present.

"During Tuesday’s hearing, the court heard the defence applications for more disclosure and the adjournment of a significant portion of the remaining applications and motions being heard during the ongoing voir dire”

Lethbridge Herald

Trial dates for the four men have yet to be determined.

We interviewed Chad Williamson of Williamson Law, a barrister & solicitor who has assisted Rebel News, and The Democracy Fund, in the legal defence of many who were charged or ticketed during the Coutts Blockade. Chad is not legal representation for any of the four accused, but was able to speak as a lawyer about the judicial system. We asked Chad to address two concerns that pose relevant to these four men. First, how common is it that someone in Canada be held in pre-trial custody for an excess of 500 days. Secondly, what issues may arise for anyone’s legal counsel, if the crown provides either delayed, or incomplete disclosure. Disclosure is the crown’s evidence against the accused, and is required for any lawyer in order to establish their clients innocence.