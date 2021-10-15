'Do not comply, do not bow!': Calgarians take to the streets to protest COVID mandates

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Calgarians once again took to the streets on Saturday, in another show of solidarity against vaccine segregation at the United for Freedom rally.

Roughly 1,000 people gathered in Century Gardens to hear a series of speakers which included: students who have been robbed of their educations; people who have been terminated from their jobs for failing to provide proof of vaccination; mayoral candidates; and, perhaps most notably, Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

It marked the return of Pastor Artur after spending several months in the United States on a speaking tour, and thus had not attended a Calgary-based protest in some time.

The repeated message at these rallies is clear: these events are not for or against vaccines or masks, they are opposed to medical coercion and segregation.

The language of this movement against medical tyranny is the language of civil rights, equality, and love — not that of rhetoric or confrontation.

With each passing protest, we are struck by the increasing diversity of those in attendance.

The stories we hear are as diverse as the people sharing them.

Some folks have lost their jobs. Others, their right to education. Others still, have lost access to a beloved sport or pastime because they are no longer allowed to attend certain venues.

Some, like Pastor Artur, have faced religious persecution firsthand.

No two people have the exact same story because these are not talking points or government policies, these are real people sharing their experiences and hardships since vaccine mandates have turned their lives upside down.

