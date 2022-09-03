‘Everything in Brampton is a scandal under Mayor Brown’: David

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on September 2, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid welcomed Rebel News reporter David Menzies on the show to catch her up on the latest in the Patrick Brown saga.

David recapped the August 2020 scandal involving Mayor Brown playing hockey during lockdowns at a rink that was closed to the public and reviewed the recent findings about Brown’s suspicious new backyard hockey rink. He told Sheila about the eyewitness accounts of the city fire department taking their trucks to Brown’s home to flood his personal rink.

Referring to the city of Brampton, David said, “Everything is a scandal. Everything is a ‘shite show’ there in the last four years since Patrick Brown became mayor, Sheila. It’s never-ending. And what you have to understand is that anyone that’s appointed, there is an insider connection.”

As an example, David spoke about Brown’s close friend and campaigner Muneeza Sheikh, who was also the integrity commissioner who let him off with a slap on the wrist during the previously mentioned 2020 hockey rink scandal. Brown is now supporting Sheikh in her $20 million lawsuit against the City of Brampton over her ‘wrongful’ firing by the city council for billing the city over $320,000 in 2021 for what was essentially part-time work.