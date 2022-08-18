EXCLUSIVE: Records show no bailouts for Alberta companies with vaccine mandates

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

A Rebel News access to information filing into the Alberta government returned no documents relating to payments provided to companies that imposed a vaccine requirement on employees as a work condition.

Alberta Health was asked to:

Provide copies of any documents listing any compensation/support/funding provided to companies that adopted a vaccine requirement for employees/contractors, since March 1, 2020.

On February 8, 2022, Alberta Government repealed the restriction exemption program, a vaccine passport system for so-called non-essential activities, like going to the gym or indoor dining, after truckers blocked the border between Alberta and Montana, demanding an end to restrictions.

NEW: AB Premier Jason Kenney announces plan for lifting restrictions:

Stage 1:

-REP program ends as of midnight tonight

-lifting most restrictions affecting kids incl mask mandate for k-12 students (feb 14)

- 12 and under exempt fr gen mask mandate

-removing capacity limits pic.twitter.com/ShGHqOKciB — Jen Lee (@JenLeeCBC) February 9, 2022

The repeal of the REP left the door open for private companies to keep a vaccine mandate as a condition of employment, a policy that has cost many Albertans their jobs. The response to Rebel News' ATIP filing hints that companies that kept their vaccine mandate in place did so for purely ideological reasons rather than because of a financial incentive from the province.

The letter said:

The Alberta Health’s Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Health Workforce Planning & Accountability, Public Health and Compliance, and Health Central Records Office conducted a thorough search for records and found no responsive records related to the subject matter you requested.

Previously, Premier Jason Kenney had called the concept of a vaccine passport illegal.

.@ATSoos asked Jason Kenney if there will there be a vaccine passport in Alberta.@jkenney's answer: "There will be no vaccine passports in Alberta."



Full story to come at https://t.co/Jyej4FhRXh. pic.twitter.com/oHYpDV97PJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 12, 2021

The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian civil liberties charity, is engaged in strategic litigation to help those harmed by vaccine mandates.

To support their work with a tax-deductible donation, please visit www.FightVacccinePassports.com