New study: Climate change is the reason you are fat

A new study, published in the journal Temperature, suggests that today's children are overweight and unhealthy because our overheated earth makes it more difficult for them to play outside. Congratulations Coke, Pepsi, Kellogg's, Nabisco, Apple, Hershey's, and TikTok. You're all off the hook. Climate change is taking the blame for you.

The study alleges that kids forced to stay inside to avoid "climate change" are then sucked into a negative feedback loop; a vicious cycle wherein the world gets hotter, kids remain inside and sedentary for long periods of time, and the kids just keep getting fatter.

And all of this results in kids who are not healthy enough to be resilient to more heat exposure that will surely come our way thanks to your SUV and plastic straws.

This theory only makes sense if you look at the world through a very Western-centric framework. There are plenty of places that are a lot warmer than North America and Western Europe. These are places where air conditioning is rare, yet still, kids and adults are not plagued by obesity and other lifestyle-related illnesses, like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease.

Maybe the rise of obese kids has something to do with the convenience of the standard western diet, with special assistance from the last two years of COVID-19 anxiety forcing children to be tech-addicted hermits.

But rather than accept personal responsibility, climate change is here to shoulder the blame for what society has done to today's kids.