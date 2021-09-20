"If some lose, we all lose": Active-duty firefighter speaks out against mandatory vaccination

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

On September 13, I had the chance to cover a silent protest where first responders from across the Greater Toronto Area came together to protest against the vaccine mandates that require them to be vaccinated to do their job.

CORRECTION: Police officers, firefighters and paramedics are gathered here. https://t.co/U4QaYATHVz — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 13, 2021

Although it was a silent protest, we were able to speak with an active-duty firefighter to hear his perspective on why frontline workers gathered in solidarity to show that they do not agree with these unjust measures.

Here at Rebel News, we are are doing everything we can to fight back against the vaccine passport mandates that we are seeing all across the country.

As you will see in this video, no matter what the mainstream media and politicians try to convince the public, there are clearly people from all walks of life who simply do not agree with these vaccine mandates being imposed across the country. Countless Canadians suddenly have their jobs and livelihoods on the line, simply because they don't want to submit to a medical procedure. We will do everything in our power to prevent this from happening to Canadians.