'In the last hundred years, there's been a 13-fold increase in infrastructure'

Joining Sheila to discuss his comprehensive climate fact-check of the media is Tom Harris of the International Climate Science Coalition (ISCS) - Canada.

"The kind of monsoon rain they've had is not out of the natural variability," said Harris. "In fact, overall, since the 1950s, we're finding that the monsoon rainfall has actually dropped. It was an unusually wet year during the summer."

Harris also added:

If you have a forest, most of the rain that falls actually gets absorbed by the roots and then really emitted back into the atmosphere through the pores in the leaves called stomata. And that actually is called transpiration. So you don't get the buildup of water when there's a forest. The other thing is that the forest roots hold the ground in place. So so when you do have, you know, a flash flood, it doesn't take away, you know, you know, rain, landslides and stuff. So, yeah, that is more of a factor, much more of a factor than any climatic effects. It's the destruction of their forests. And, you know, the forests are great because of course, they give shade, but they also when they're releasing the water vapor into the air, there's another cooling effect, and that is that the water vapor itself is like a mist and eventually forms clouds and it cools the planet.

