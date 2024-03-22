'It's truly terrifying': True North's Candice Malcolm weighs in on Trudeau's drive to censor independent journalists

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North founder Candice Malcolm joined the discussion on the significance of independent media in Canada and the reasons behind legacy media's alignment with the Trudeau Liberals.

Ezra spoke about how recent bills in Canada, particularly C-63, threaten independent journalism. He explains that C-63 allows anyone to file complaints about social media posts, potentially harming freedom of speech and burdening journalists with numerous complaints.

Ezra asked, "I think C-63 is the final chapter in this three-part play to come and kill independent journalism, what do you think?"

Candance responded, "It's truly terrifying, Ezra. And I think that you're right. If Justin Trudeau had his way, that is what they would do."

"My only sliver of hope perhaps, is that I think that enough people at this point see through it," she added. "You see civil liberties organization on both sides. You're the former chair of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal come out and say that he thinks this is all deliberate and that really it's chilling."

She continued:

I just don't think that they're going to be able to do it in the way that they want to. I can't imagine that they're going to you know, they're still in a minority situation. They need support of the NDP. I think that a lot of people have raised the opposite angle, which is that this can be gamed and manipulated by either side. So you could very easily go against the Palestinian activists that we see making deranged, crazy, genocidal statements online and it could be weaponized against them. I kind of hold out some hope that there's some sensible people who are going to stop this.

Candice asked Ezra if he thinks that this bill is going to actually pass and get implemented as it is currently being proposed and written.

"You know, I respect your point of view and I'm very glad to hear it. But I do disagree with you,"Ezra responded.

"I note that Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau renewed their vows in their coalition right before this bill was introduced. And I don't know if that's a coincidence."