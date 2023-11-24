‘It was completely unexpected, it’s unprecedented’: Dutch political commentator on Geert Wilders’ stunning electoral victory

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek joined the show to discuss Geert Wilders' historic electoral victory in the Netherlands.

Speaking about whether or not Wilders will follow through on his anti-immigration promises, Vlaardingerbroek said, "Well I think there's really no other option for Geert Wilders. This man is not joking when it comes to his opinions about this. He has security details following him around 24/7. He can't go anywhere without being protected by his bodyguards. He drives a car that is armoured."

"All of that, it's not a joke. Geert Wilders has sacrificed a lot for his views on Islam and his criticism of immigration. And so I don't think that's something that he will compromise on," added Vlaardingerbroek.

🇳🇱 94% of the votes have been counted and the PVV is now looking no longer looking at 35, but at 37 seats!



This is unprecedented.



1 in 4 Dutch people voted for the so-called “far right”.



A true landslide victory. Congrats @geertwilderspvv. pic.twitter.com/MQLcGsLNsF — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) November 23, 2023

Vlaardingerbroek went on to say, "I think Geert Wilders is very much aware of the fact that the people in the Netherlands have chosen him for this particular reason. I think also the events of October 7th and how that has played out all over Europe, you have seen the protests here, people have come out in vast numbers waving Taliban flags, waving Al-Qaeda flags and I think that has woken the masses up in a way."

