'Michael Chong was threatened': Examining testimonies from the Foreign Interference Commission

Last night on The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid joined Ezra to discuss her extensive coverage of the Foreign Interference Commission.

After Watching Conservative MP Michael Chong give his testimony, Ezra said:

Here you have Michael Chong, who's a very thoughtful guy, who said, ‘well, I'm citing this professor and this study and this scholar,’ like, he was so calm about it. But he basically said, ‘I dispute the election results in half a dozen ridings.’ He's not disputing them like he's not saying they were miscounted. He was saying they were tampered with, they were meddled, they were interfered with. The vote was suppressed by a foreign interference campaign. That's about as categorical as it gets.

"Well, here's the thing. You can't really rebut Kenny Chiu and Michael Chong because they were both targeted by the PRC," said Sheila.

"And we know Michael Chong and we've got a clip of this. Michael Chong was threatened. He was targeted right out of the Chinese consulate. There was a Chinese diplomat that was named persona non grata, kicked out of the country for targeting Michael Chong."

Sheila commented that it's kind of hard to go after Michael Chong when we all know that a diplomat was kicked out of the country because of the specific targeting of him.

"There are 15 alphabet soup agencies, as Kenny Chiu calls them, that are tasked with keeping our election safe, keeping our politicians safe from foreign influence. Not a single one of these agencies let Kenny Chiu or Michael Chong know that they were being targeted while they were being targeted," Sheila added.

Kenny Chiu said that he was drowning and didn't know it. And Michael Chong talked about what he would have done differently to protect his own safety had somebody at some point made him aware that he was a target of the People's Republic of China.