‘Modest, Christian men’ on criminal trial for peaceful protest in Lethbridge, Alberta

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant spoke to Rebel News reporter Sydney Fizzard about the three peaceful protesters on trial in Lethbridge, Alberta for their involvement in the Coutts blockade.

Alex, Marco and George were truckers who were a part of the peaceful protest against vaccine mandates at the border between Montana and Alberta earlier this year. They now face up to ten years in prison for charges of mischief for their participation.

Ezra asked Sydney about the three individuals and the type of people that they are. One of them, Marco, is an elected official on the town council.

“Not only is he a town councillor, but he’s also going to be a witness at the Public Order Emergency Commission to speak on the events of the Coutts blockade and how they relate to the invocation of the Emergencies Act,” said Sydney.

Ezra talked about one of the other normal, quiet men who are on trial. “George, I met him. You know, feels a little old school, a little old fashioned, certainly not someone who likes the limelight, a very modest man, a Christian man. Not the kind of person who should be in a criminal trial.”

