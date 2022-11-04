Alex, Marco, and George were peaceful Coutts trucker protesters who are now facing 10 years in prison

  November 04, 2022
  News Analysis
I'm in front of the courthouse in Lethbridge Alberta.

There are a lot of police here, some with body armour and they set their bikes up away from the walls.

There are so many police around the city. Every single corner has a police vehicle with red and blue lights flashing.

So, I asked an officer what was going on. I said, "is there a drug kingpin on trial? El Chapo maybe?"

And we had a chuckle because of course no, there's no drug kingpin or mass murder on trial. Just three ordinary men. Men of the community who were at the peaceful protest at the border between cuts Alberta and Montana earlier this year. The protest was a completely peaceful protest.

But the three men who are on trial here; Alex, Marco, and George are facing 10 years in prison for their participation in the protests. 

I'll tell you more and review the shocking day's events.

