'No farmers = no food,' Eva Vlaardingerbroek explains why the public should support Germany's farmers
While the public is being kept largely in the dark over the protests due to a lack of mainstream news coverage, independent journalists and activists, such as Eva Vlaardingerbroek, have been on the ground to provide updates on the situation.
Farmers across Germany have commenced a week-long series of nationwide protests today, challenging the government's decision to gradually eliminate agricultural subsidies and implement 'net-zero' policies. These policies threaten to reshape the German economy to the detriment of blue-collar workers and farmers.
The protests, marked by convoys of tractors and trucks adorned with banners, have led to significant traffic disruptions, with police reporting blockades on roads and highway ramps during peak morning hours.
Adorning their vehicles with the slogan “no farmers, no food, no future,” the farmers blocked roads and highways all across the country, including in the capital of Berlin, where tractors blocked the main avenue leading to Brandenburg Gate.
In response to growing popularity over the protests, German politicians are attempting to tie the movement with the so-called "far-right."
Germany's vice-chancellor, Robert Habeck, warned that the farmers' protests could be exploited by the 'far-right,' prompting criticism from German conservative party AfD.
Why you should care about the fate of farmers:
1. No farmers = no food.
2. They are one of the few groups in society with enough manpower to put up a real fight against the globalists who wants to radically change our way of life.
If they fall, you're next. Support them.
Posting on X, Vlaardingerbroek explained why "you should care about the fate of farmers."
"No farmers = no food," she wrote, adding that the farmers are "one of the few groups in society with enough manpower to put up a real fight against the globalists" who intend to radically reshape society.
"If they fall, you're next," she added. "Support them."
We asked citizens who got stuck in traffic due to the German farmers' protests what they thought about it.
They fully supported the farmers:
"With the current government, Germany has been going down the drain… The incompetence of these politicians just drives you nuts."
Her reporting has been enthusiastically received on X, with Elon Musk responding: "Support the farmers!"
Support the farmers!
The demonstrations, which are expected to continue until next Monday, come in response to the government's financial restructuring efforts, including plans to phase out tax breaks for the agricultural sector.
As previously detailed by Rebel News, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, amid mounting pressure from farmers and in the midst of finalizing the 2024 budget, has made several concessions.
These include a gradual reduction of the agricultural diesel tax break, starting with a 40% cut this year, followed by 30% in 2025, before a complete phase-out in 2026.
Additionally, the government retracted its plan to eliminate preferential vehicle tax treatment for forestry and agriculture. Despite these amendments, the farmers declared the measures insufficient and have proceeded with the planned demonstrations.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
