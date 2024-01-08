'No farmers = no food,' Eva Vlaardingerbroek explains why the public should support Germany's farmers

Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands

Net-zero climate policies are waging war against farmers. If you agree that the government must stop the war on farmers, sign this petition.

Farmers across Germany have commenced a week-long series of nationwide protests today, challenging the government's decision to gradually eliminate agricultural subsidies and implement 'net-zero' policies. These policies threaten to reshape the German economy to the detriment of blue-collar workers and farmers.

While the public is being kept largely in the dark over the protests due to a lack of mainstream news coverage, independent journalists and activists, such as Eva Vlaardingerbroek, have been on the ground to provide updates on the situation.

The protests, marked by convoys of tractors and trucks adorned with banners, have led to significant traffic disruptions, with police reporting blockades on roads and highway ramps during peak morning hours.

Adorning their vehicles with the slogan “no farmers, no food, no future,” the farmers blocked roads and highways all across the country, including in the capital of Berlin, where tractors blocked the main avenue leading to Brandenburg Gate.

In response to growing popularity over the protests, German politicians are attempting to tie the movement with the so-called "far-right."

Germany's vice-chancellor, Robert Habeck, warned that the farmers' protests could be exploited by the 'far-right,' prompting criticism from German conservative party AfD.

Why you should care about the fate of farmers:



1. No farmers = no food.



2. They are one of the few groups in society with enough manpower to put up a real fight against the globalists who wants to radically change our way of life.



If they fall, you’re next. Support them. pic.twitter.com/KLZ1Xkjic0 — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 8, 2024

Posting on X, Vlaardingerbroek explained why "you should care about the fate of farmers."

"No farmers = no food," she wrote, adding that the farmers are "one of the few groups in society with enough manpower to put up a real fight against the globalists" who intend to radically reshape society.

"If they fall, you're next," she added. "Support them."

🇩🇪 We asked citizens who got stuck in traffic due to the German farmers’ protests what they thought about it.



They fully supported the farmers:



"With the current government, Germany has been going down the drain… The incompetence of these politicians just drives you nuts." https://t.co/Jjvf6GYB1a — Eva Vlaardingerbroek (@EvaVlaar) January 8, 2024

Her reporting has been enthusiastically received on X, with Elon Musk responding: "Support the farmers!"

Support the farmers! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2024

The demonstrations, which are expected to continue until next Monday, come in response to the government's financial restructuring efforts, including plans to phase out tax breaks for the agricultural sector.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, amid mounting pressure from farmers and in the midst of finalizing the 2024 budget, has made several concessions.

These include a gradual reduction of the agricultural diesel tax break, starting with a 40% cut this year, followed by 30% in 2025, before a complete phase-out in 2026.

Additionally, the government retracted its plan to eliminate preferential vehicle tax treatment for forestry and agriculture. Despite these amendments, the farmers declared the measures insufficient and have proceeded with the planned demonstrations.