(PREMIERE) The Boer: A Dutch Farmer Rebellion

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In this Rebel News feature piece, we explore the Dutch government's far-reaching climate policies from the very beginning and fast forward to our time spent in the Netherlands.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, seemingly under the influence of the World Economic Forum, an elitist organization keen on resetting the world as we know it, announced strict measures to reach net-zero emissions. This began in 2019 after there was a declared nitrogen crisis. Farmers would have to cut down nitrogen emissions, in other words, reduce livestock and food production. The farmers, or what they call “The Boer” have spent years pushing back in peaceful protest.

In June 2022, the rebellion grew bigger than ever before, so Rebel News sent U.K. Reporter Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay to the Netherlands to cover these massive protests.

The world premiere screening of this documentary will take place this Wednesday, August 10 at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT. After the screening, Sheila Gunn Reid will host a live Q&A with Lewis Brackpool and Lincoln Jay. The pair spent three weeks in July on the ground in the Netherlands covering the farmer protests against the Dutch government. You'll be able to interact with Lewis and Lincoln, and ask questions.

Click here to watch the trailer and find out how to purchase your ticket to the premiere screening and interactive Q&A.

This documentary is already up on RebelNews+, sign up here for early access!