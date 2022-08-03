The Boer: A Dutch Farmer Rebellion

E-transfer (Canada):

Under the influence of the World Economic Forum, an elitist organization keen on resetting the world as we know it, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is pursuing radical policies in an effort to reach net-zero emissions.

This battle between farmers and the government of the Netherlands began in 2019, following the declaration of a nitrogen emissions crisis. To deal with this crisis, farmers have been ordered to cut down their nitrogen emissions.

Farmers are being asked to significantly reduce the number of livestock they keep and the amount of food they produce. In response, the farmers, or what the Dutch call “boers”, have spent years pushing back in peaceful protest of Rutte's climate agenda.

By June 2022, the demonstrations had grown bigger than ever before, and that's why Rebel News sent a team of reporters, including videographer Lincoln Jay and U.K. reporter Lewis Brackpool, to the Netherlands to cover these massive protests.

In this Rebel News feature, we explore these far-reaching policies from the very beginning before fast-forwarding to our time spent in the Netherlands.