Union leaders mobilizing ‘seasoned activists’ to intimidate parents ahead of the 1 Million March 4 Children protest

millionmarch4children.squarespace.com and X (formerly Twitter) / anthonymarco

Union leaders and far-left activists are planning to mobilize ‘seasoned activists’ in response to a protest being organized by parents and religious groups opposing radical gender ideology and sexual orientation infiltrating publicly funded schools.

Members are discussing plans to harass, intimate, and disrupt protesters with some union heads stating that ANTIFA-like tactics will be deployed in a leaked zoom call from September 16.

The private member Zoom call was originally leaked by Culture Guard, a non-profit organization dedicated to upholding traditional Canadian community values.

“We’ve got a couple of seasoned activists who already said that they’re willing to go over and take some pictures of license plates,” said President of Hamilton & District Labour Council Anthony Marco. “Make sure that they know they’re being watched, that they’re not doing this in secret.”

The protest, planned for September 20, has gone viral on social media with the hashtag #1MillionMarch4Children.

In response to parents' growing concerns about their children's innocence being tarnished by the school system, education unions are gearing up to counter what they call 'hate.'

Counter-protesting is being deployed and endorsed by unions with many calling for attendees to wear face masks to “protect each other and your identity.”

The protests will take place this Wednesday, September 20 in various cities across Canada.