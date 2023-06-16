A recipe for disaster? Post Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light fiasco, foodservice giant 'Recipe Unlimited' again cancels the Canadian flag in favour of the pride flag

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Driving up Hwy. 400 through the Vaughan, Ont., area it’s very hard to miss the enormous Canadian flag that flies from the corporate headquarters of Recipe Unlimited.

This billion-dollar foodservice conglomerate owns several restaurant brands, such as Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, The Keg, East Side Mario’s and so many more.

Alas, these days, it is very easy indeed to miss spotting the Canadian flag because Recipe Unlimited has cancelled it for an entire month. Instead, what flies from its flagpole now is the super-pride progress flag, complete with the BIPOC symbol and that purple flurple thingy that is meant to represent… Well, God knows what. And yeah, we could look it up, but really, we can’t be bothered…

Recipe Unlimited pulled the same stunt last year. But that was before the Bud Light Dylan Mulvaney fiasco and the Target boycott due to Target’s pursuit of the radical transgender agenda.

But while Anheuser-Busch and the Target Corporation are desperately trying to turn things around given the multi-billion dollar stock losses both companies continue to endure, it would seem that Recipe Unlimited is doubling down by again removing the Canadian flag.

Yet, why does the Canadian flag have to be cancelled? Indeed, if Recipe is hellbent on raising the pride flag, why can’t this corporate leviathan erect a second flagpole and fly both flags concurrently? That is the case with Recipe’s next-door neighbour, Miele. If Miele can continue to show respect for the flag of our great nation – especially as we are just a couple of weeks away from Dominion Day – then why can’t Recipe?

Now, we did reach out to the spokeswoman for this company, Nicolette Garito via email. Initially, there was no response. So we phoned Ms. Garito. And you’re not going to believe this: we were told by the receptionist at Recipe that Garito does not have a phone. How does this media relations professional communicate? Via smoke signals? Then again, if Recipe can’t afford to spring for a second flagpole that might explain why this company is too chintzy to provide its spokeswoman with a telephone….

So it was that we paid a house call to Recipe’s Vaughan headquarters. You would think an active shooter was on the premises as the Recipe building went into complete lockdown. Unbelievable…

Only after we left did we receive an email from the phone-challenged Garito, who stated the following: “As I mentioned last year, we are indeed a proud Canadian company. From June 1 - 30, we fly the Pride flag in support of our teammates and Canadians from the 2SLGBTQ+ community. It's improper to fly the Canadian flag with any other flag on the same pole, therefore you don't see it up right now but we'll be proudly flying it on July 1st for the rest of the year.”

How sad. The Canadian flag stands for 100% of our nation’s citizens. Who does the pride flag represent? Maybe 2%? And why must it fly for an entire month? Baffling.

In any event, as patriots, we at Rebel News are both saddened and outraged to see the Canadian flag disrespected in such a fashion. But from a consumer perspective, we applaud Recipe Unlimited for being so transparent. Hey, who doesn’t love Swiss Chalet chicken or a juicy steak from The Keg? But at the end of the day, there are numerous other restaurants serving up steak, chicken, burgers, etc. And given Recipe’s unCanadian stance, well, going forward, the likes of Swiss Chalet, The Keg, and so many other Recipe Unlimited restaurants are off our list…