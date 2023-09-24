A tale of two transanity protests: can you guess which side was crazed and unhinged?

By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming! E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Queen’s Park was the site of the Toronto version of the “1 Million March 4 Children” demonstration. It would appear that, finally, mama bear and papa bear have awakened when it comes to the radicalized sex-education agenda being taught at far too many schools thanks to far too many school boards being hellbent on indoctrinating and sexualizing young children.

Indeed, it would appear that indoctrination has trumped education these days — even at the elementary school level. Those parents who care about their children have clearly had enough.

The coast-to-coast 1 Million March 4 Children demonstration was the brainchild of Canadian businessman and Muslim activist Kamel El-Cheikh, who was laughably demonized by the usual suspects in the loony-left biosphere. El-Cheikh was branded as being everything from a far-right extremist to a white supremacist.

No, seriously…

Speaking of demonization and vilification, the shameful public sector unions did their very best to stage a counter-demonstration as union poo-bahs branded the 1 Million March 4 Children participants as being haters and bigots; homophobes and transphobes. One public sector head honcho even urged the rank and file to record the licence plate numbers of demonstrators — you know, as a way to intimidate parents.

Despicable.

But while the LGBT’ers and their crackpot Antifa allies claim to subscribe to a “love trumps hate” philosophy, clearly, the opposite is true given that they are the ones who absolutely love being hateful — and even physically violent — when it comes to anyone espousing a contrarian opinion.

Case in point: the duelling demonstrations at Queen’s Park sprung into action around 9 a.m. The 1 Million March 4 Children demonstrators carried out their protest on the north lawn of the provincial legislature while the spirit unicorn set occupied the south lawn waving their rainbow flags and Pride Progress flags and Pride Progress Plus flags and all sorts of other multicoloured fake flags.

Of note: a flag that was conspicuously absent was the Canadian flag; but then again, so many members of this kooky cabal consider the Maple Leaf to be a hate symbol.

In any event, both groups were separated by some 600 metres of parkland.

But after an hour of the LGBT’ers ranting and raving to one and other, they decided it would be quite jolly to try and shut down the 1 Million March 4 Children demonstration. Which is to say, these gender-benders marched north, eventually completely encircling the 1 Million March 4 Children protesters.

Hats off to the members of the Toronto Police Service, who set up a makeshift barrier with their bicycles. If not for the presence of law enforcement, our hunch is things would’ve become violent as the queer contingent was clearly trying to goad parents into physical altercations. Thankfully, nobody who comprised the 1 Million March 4 Children demonstration took the bait.

Bottom line: if the goal of the counter-protesters was to come off as a bunch of weirdos wearing trouble on their shirts — mission accomplished! Their utter vulgarity proved the point of the 1 Million March 4 Children demonstrators: namely, the public education system is in desperate need of reform when it comes to the radical trans agenda.