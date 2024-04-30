FULL VIDEO: Palestinian 'kidnapper' ATTACKS Jewish journalist Avi Yemini

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI

In a startling confrontation outside the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Rebel News faced threats and aggression from anti-Israel protesters.

My attempt to interview so-called peaceful demonstrators regarding a recent violent attack on a Sydney Swans supporter were met with immediate hostility.

As I tried to interview several protesters, including Mohammed Sharab, out on bail after being accused of involvement in a violent abduction and assault, tensions quickly escalated.

🚨#BREAKING: Palestinian protest leader Mohammad Sharab, who's on bail for allegedly kidnapping and torturing his victim, was not happy to see a Jewish journalist on the streets of Melbourne today



Subscribe at https://t.co/LUukKKteWt for the full video pic.twitter.com/g9bHR0LAqC — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 29, 2024

Sharab and his group threatened me, with one individual hurling a glass bottle that narrowly missed security guard Daniel.

These incidents contribute to a climate of fear for Jewish communities worldwide, with Melbourne no different, as many Jews are afraid for their safety in the city.

Over the weekend, a video captured a wild confrontation as anti-Israel protesters accosted an AFL fan near a Melbourne pub. Among the group was 'hate-crime hoaxer' Hash Tayeh, known controversially for his association with Burgertory.

Tayeh recently claimed his home was firebombed in what he termed another 'hate crime,' echoing previous accusations surrounding attacks on his Burgertory business. However, police linked the incident to Melbourne's ongoing 'tobacco wars.'

Sunday's altercation coincided with a 'Free Palestine' rally, during which protesters marched from the State Library to Victorian Parliament.