Aaron Gunn on cancelling Canada Day and the “radical transformation” of our country

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Aaron Gunn (@AaronGunn on Twitter) joined Ezra to talk about the destruction of Canada's identity.

Here's a bit of what Aaron had to say:

“I don't know if there's another place they would rather go in the world, at another point in history. We really do it pretty well in Canada, this is a country that we can all be proud of, [we] should all be flying the flag proudly on Canada Day. “But I think it is important to note that there are some of these people that you mention, Ezra, that have all this time on their hands that are completely deluded with reality, and jumping on this bandwagon. But I think there is another group of people, an even smaller group of people, that know exactly what they're doing. That are purposely undermining the history and institutions and the stories we tell ourselves in this country, because they want to almost soften the ground before they make their push to really radically transform and tear down our institutions.”

