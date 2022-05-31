WEF Reports: Adviser to Bangladeshi PM jets to Davos to fight climate change

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“That is an issue. Climate Change problems are not going to be resolved in one night. It's a process that is very much now in place,” Salman Rahman, an adviser the Bangladeshi prime minister, told Rebel News' Avi Yemini when he was pressed about the lack of sustainability on full display in the Swiss city of Davos, where the World Economic Forum had been meeting.

A top advisor to the Prime Minister of Bangladesh boasts about his boss's 'global climate leadership' status. Then justifies travelling to Davos for the WEF on the climate change agenda.



At least he didn't fly in on a private jet. I guess.



MORE: https://t.co/uvbDgOBC1l pic.twitter.com/0IwzZAiz77 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 31, 2022

Yemini was in Switzerland to cover the annual meeting of the WEF as part of a six-person team to expose the underside of the global agenda to reset world economies and governments. To learn more about the WEF, Rebel News has produced an investigative docuseries at www.ExposeTheReset.com.

According to Reuters at the last UN climate change conference in Glasgow in November, the Bangladeshi government was leading the charge for the Western world to dump more money into the developing world — not for food or medicine, but to encourage these countries to abandon fossil fuels.

“Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told rich world leaders on Monday they must fulfill both their own carbon emission cutting pledges and keep their promises to help developing countries de-carbonize,” Reuters reported.

This wealth transfer Hasina is demanding is already built into the UN's 2015 Paris Accord under Article 8, which calls on signatories to “recognize the importance of averting, minimizing and addressing loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including extreme weather events and slow onset events, and the role of sustainable development in reducing the risk of loss and damage.”

To see all of Yemini's reports from Davos and to support the 100% viewer-funded independent journalism of the Rebel News team, please visit www.WEFreports.com.