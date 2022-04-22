Alberta church on trial, facing $1.3M in fines for blocking COVID inspectors

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Sheila Gunn Reid (follow @SheilaGunnReid on Twitter) joined Ezra to give an update to the legal proceedings involving Church in the Vine's $1.3-million in fines for blocking COVID inspectors.

Pastor Tracy Fortin and some trusted congregants testified this week to screening admission to the church after media reports of the church's disregard for COVID rules, and after health officials entered the church without a warrant on two prior occasions.

