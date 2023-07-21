Alberta healthcare worker fired for text asking about obtaining fake vax pass

E-transfer (Canada):

The unit clerk at an Alberta hospital was dismissed in November 2021, for a breach of the ethics code which binds Alberta's public sector employees. She was vaccinated within one week of sending the October 2021 text to a colleague.

"We are looking for a nurse close to retirement that would be willing to sign off on the vax for us,” read the text sent by the unnamed AHS employee. Details of the firing were first reported by Blacklock's Reporter through records obtained from the Alberta Labour Relations Board.

“The employer concluded the complainant had violated the employer’s Code Of Ethics and the misconduct was aggravated by her work as a frontline employee who had regular interactions with vulnerable patients and other employees,” wrote the Alberta Labour Relations Board in its decision after the firing went to arbitration.

Alberta Health Services introduced a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for staff in December 2021.

That mandate was officially rescinded on July 18, 2022, although 750 unvaccinated staff placed on long-term leave or laid off due to their vaccination status were called back to work in March 2022.