Alberta Proud advocate Lindsey Wilson calls for parental rights protection!

Lindsey Wilson, leader of Alberta Proud, was one of the speakers during the parental rights panel held by Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference in Ottawa.

Lindsey voiced her concerns over legislative trends infringing on parental involvement in children's decisions, particularly regarding gender identity and medical procedures.

"Parents have the right to know," asserted Wilson, referring to legislation in New Brunswick and actions by Saskatchewan Premier Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith. She underscored the importance of parental involvement in decisions that could have lasting impacts on children's lives, cautioning against premature alterations to their biology or natural growth.

Rejecting the characterization of the issue as merely political, Wilson stressed its significance for families and children.

"Children pay the ultimate price for that," she lamented, highlighting the emotional toll of polarized discourse on teenagers grappling with identity issues.

Addressing criticisms labeling advocates as far-right, Wilson urged for a more compassionate approach, advocating for open discussions and inclusive decision-making processes. "Most families love their children well," she affirmed, cautioning against demonizing differing viewpoints.

Wilson advocated for balance and parental involvement within the education system, praising organizations such as the Alberta Parents Union for amplifying parental voices. "All parents deserve to have a voice," she insisted, emphasizing the need for collaboration between educators and families.

In conclusion, Wilson called for a return to common sense, urging policymakers and society to navigate these complex issues with empathy and understanding. "We can't foot the state before the family," she emphasized, advocating for a balanced approach that prioritizes the well-being of children while respecting parental responsibilities outlined in Canadian family law.