Saskatchewan says NO to Trudeau's gun grab
'Thank you, Saskatchewan, for being a pragmatic Prairie petri dish. Our cultures out here in the west are vastly different from that of downtown Toronto. And so, our laws should reflect that,' said Sheila Gunn Reid, who guest hosted The Ezra Levant Show.
Saskatchewan's legislature has representatives from three parties along with two independent MLAs. It's a rare moment when the 61 MLAs can find common ground and agree to pass a bill into law unanimously.
Yet the legislators found a source of unity, passing the Saskatchewan Firearms Act with a unanimous vote, a testament to just how unpopular Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's gun grabbing efforts are.
On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid heaped praise on Premier Scott Moe and the rest of the Saskatchewan legislature for their pushback against the Trudeau Liberals.
Even Sheila had to give kudos to the provincial New Democrats for joining with the conservative voices in the province, saying “However, and this is weird for me, it's not just conservatives in Saskatchewan fighting Trudeau's gun grab. It's everyone, including the NDP. Again, unsettling for me, but credit where it's due.”
Saskatchewan's idea, she said, was one neighbouring Alberta should follow suit on:
All that is to say, you have yet another good idea that we here in Alberta would like to adopt.
