Alberta woman files $10.5 mil lawsuit against government, CBC over vaccine misinformation

Carrie Sakamoto, a Lethbridge mother of three, is suffering from permanent Bell's Palsy after being told in government and state broadcaster messaging that she was doing the "right thing" by following constant recommendations to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.



The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Ms. Sakomoto by lawyers Eva Chipiuk and James Kitchen, working with The Institute for Justice and Freedom and Empowered Canadians, names the federal Minister of Health, the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada, Health Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada, Dr. Celia Lourenco, Alberta Health Services, and claims the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation were negligent, provided information they knew to be false and incomplete, and that they censored and suppressed truthful and reliable information about vaccine injuries which caused harm to Ms. Sakamoto. According to documents filed in Lethbridge court, the lawsuit goes on to allege misfeasance in public office by health officials in various governmental agencies.



Sakamoto was otherwise healthy before her inoculation with the Pfizer vaccine. A press release Monday from Sakamoto's lawyers details how her quality of life and health deteriorated post-injection:

"Shortly after receiving the vaccine, Ms. Sakamoto began to feel unwell, and her condition progressively deteriorated. Ultimately, she sought medical attention at Lethbridge Hospital and she was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy as her condition worsened. Ms. Sakamoto had previously presented at the hospital but was turned away due to the absence of a discernible cause for admission.

Upon admission to Lethbridge Hospital, Ms. Sakamoto's face, mouth, and tongue were paralyzed. She had trouble swallowing, eating, and blinking. Her brain exhibited signs of swelling, and she frequently experienced bouts of vomiting. She described the sensation as if her "brain was on fire." Ms. Sakamoto remained hospitalized for 17 days, during which time she relied on a feeding tube. Prior to her discharge, she underwent extensive rehabilitation to regain her ability to walk, chew, and swallow.



Following a thorough medical evaluation, Ms. Sakamoto was diagnosed with severe and permanent Bell's Palsy attributed to the Pfizer vaccine. As a result, she has endured facial paralysis, hearing loss, vision impairment, dizziness, anxiety, depression, memory loss, cognitive impairment, synkinesis, sleep disruption, speech impairment, tinnitus, and vertigo.

These chronic health issues have significantly impacted her life. Ms. Sakamoto's ability to drive has been compromised, further exacerbating her isolation and the challenges faced by her and her children. In order to accommodate her needs and attend medical appointments and rehabilitation treatments, Ms. Sakamoto and her family were compelled to sell their rural family farm and relocate to an urban area."



Sakomoto was modestly compensated by the Canadian Vaccine Injury Program; however, according to her lawyers, the amount is inadequate to compensate for her suffering and financial losses.



A statement provided by Chipiuk to Rebel News laid the responsibility at the feet of those who promoted COVID-19 vaccines as safe and effective and with near-negligible risk:

"The Defendants held themselves out as public health experts, or as reporting on behalf of health experts, or as public health broadcasters. They intentionally set out to build a relationship of trust between themselves and the public during COVID at a time when they knew the public was vulnerable and afraid. They knew or ought to have known that the public would be relying on their information for their health, safety and protection. Ms. Sakamoto relied, to her detriment, on the representations made by the government and the CBC and this resulted in serious permanent harm to Ms. Sakamoto.”

Empowered Canadians' mission is to empower, mobilize, and hold the government to account.



The Institute for Freedom and Justice (IFJ) is a charitable organization established to create and build an understanding of the foundation, spirit, philosophy, and legal force of our Canadian Constitution.





Chipiuk rose to national prominence for her work to represent the Freedom Convoy, along with co-counsel Keith Wilson.

Kitchen currently represents teenage anti-grooming activist Josh Alexander.