WATCH: Alice locals REJECT the Voice to Parliament

Aboriginals in Alice Springs say that the proposed Indigenous Voice to Parliament won't do anything to actually help indigenous people in their community.

I talked to locals at the centre of some of the most confronting indigenous issues in Australia to get a different perspective than the one pushed by the mainstream media.

Most of those I talked to said that the government needs to do more than pay lip service to the real issues that impact their everyday lives and work with them on a more personal level.

"Canberra can say whatever they like, they got no idea," said one resident. "I think we've got enough voices, we've got enough chiefs, we need some Indians now ... We've got enough people in positions of power. I think we need people to listen." "They need to get the whole family together and talk to them, not just talking through other people. They need to get the whole community to talk about it," said another.

Australians will vote on a referendum this year on whether to update the Constitution to include an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, proposed by the Federal Labour government.

Promoters of the Voice describe it as "a body enshrined in the Constitution that would enable Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to provide advice to the Parliament on policies and projects that impact their lives".

Critics, however, describe the campaign as a racist and divisive attempt to in the name of indigenous Australians to legislate a third tier of Parliament.

Locals in Alice Springs are more confident that the change will do little to affect the situation in their town as youth crime continues to create havoc in the town and politicians seem too "scared" to address the problem.

