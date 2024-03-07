Alice Springs anti-crime advocate falls victim to terrifying home invasion
Darren Clark, a prominent figure in Alice Springs, recounts a recent home invasion by youth offenders, shedding light on the persistent crime crisis.
The enduring issue of youth crime in Alice Springs has resurfaced as Darren Clark, a respected community leader, shares his harrowing experience of a recent home invasion.
Clark revealed that a group of five youths broke into his residence on Sunday night, an event captured by his home security system. In his account, Clark revealed the theft of two sets of car keys, resulting in the loss of two vehicles, one of which is now deemed irreparable.
"We had five youths enter our home, they came in, they’ve taken the car keys off the bench – we leave the keys on the bench against police advice because if you have them in your bedroom then they’ll come into your bedroom," Clark recounted to Sky News.
The incident underscores the ongoing challenges faced by residents amidst a backdrop of heightened criminal activity. Clark, known for his advocacy work through the crime awareness group Action for Alice, has been vocal about the need for governmental intervention.
Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini met with Clark on assignment in Alice Springs last year as youth crime exploded in the town.
Despite previous calls for bipartisan action in addressing the city's crime crisis, tangible improvements remain elusive.
