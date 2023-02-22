Facebook SUSPENDS Alice Springs crime page after Crikey cries foul

Far-left media outlet Crikey has claimed responsibility for the removal of a Facebook account highlighting crime in Alice Springs.

Facebook suspended the page because a video posted of brawling youths was deemed “bullying and harassment”.

The video that got us banned from Facebook pic.twitter.com/HZq0X0YYpa — Action for Alice 2020 - Darren Clark (@actionforalice) February 23, 2023

Local business owner Darren Clark said Facebook had told him he would be prevented from sharing content with his more than 60,000 followers for 28 days.

Clark’s Facebook page has become popular both in Australia and overseas after he began posting updates about crime and alcohol-fuelled violence in Alice Springs.

The baker’s social media updates are credited with helping to raise awareness of the crime crisis that ultimately led to the Prime Minister visiting Alice Springs.

"I actually gave it a platform for it all to be seen, and so I provided all the evidence and all the proof that these things were happening” he said.

Crikey criticised Clark's page claiming people had left racist comments in response to footage of Aboriginal youths fighting.

While the page received mostly positive feedback for showing the reality of the situation in Alice Springs without the mainstream media spin, Crikey cited concerns that the page 'fuels racism and calls for vigilantism'.

An influential Alice Springs crime Facebook page, Action for Alice 2020, has been suspended for “bullying and harassment" following a Crikey investigation into claims it fuels racism and calls for vigilantism. https://t.co/pnrYIdIKSC — Crikey (@crikey_news) February 21, 2023

Clark insists he had always tried to quickly remove racist comments from his page. He had continued to post videos of crime being committed in the town because the issues had not been resolved.

"Everyone thinks the town has died down and there's no crime. I can tell you there's a hell of a lot of stuff that's going on,” he said.

He said his bakery was broken into and trashed again at the weekend.

Alice Springs councillor Marli Banks said she believed the Northern Territory government was embarrassed by Clark’s Facebook page and had led efforts to have it shut down.

"Whether we like it or not, the page has a massive following and represents the genuine concerns of the local community," she said. "People turn to the page because it's often the case that police simply can't respond fast enough."

Clark has now set up a website to continue to highlight the ongoing issues in Alice Springs.