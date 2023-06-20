The Andrew Bridgen interview

E-transfer (Canada):

North West Leicestershire MP Andrew Bridgen, was expelled from the Conservative party in April after alligations were made accusing him of anti-Semitism for a tweet he published. In the tweet Mr Bridgen spoke about how a cardiologist had told him, that they believed the vaccines were biggest crime against humanity since the Holocaust.

Shortly after his expulsion from the Conservative Party Mr Bridgen has joined Lawrence Fox’s Reclaim Party and is currently Reclaim Party’s only Member of Parliament. This move to the Reclaim Party has sent political shockwaves across Westminster and now gives Laurence Fox's political party a higher chance of making a difference in UK politics.

Since leaving the Conservative Party Andrew has been publicly speaking about what goes on behind closed doors within the Conservative Party. Andrew claims the party knew Covid was not as deadly as ministers and civil servants lead the British public to believe during the Covid 19 pandemic.

Mr Bridgen is tells all in this exclusive interview about how he heard about regular parties at 10 Downing Street and on several occasions was invited. The recent leaked footage of Westminster staffers partying against lockdown regulation has sparked strong criticism around the UK, however Mr Bridgen says this was not an isolated incident.

