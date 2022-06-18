Andrew Lawton's upcoming book on the Freedom Convoy is already a best-seller

On a recent episode of the The Gunn Show, we sat down with True North's senior journalist Andrew Lawton (follow @AndrewLawton on Twitter) to discuss his new book on the events of the Freedom Convoy. It's already a number one best-seller on Amazon and it's not even released yet.

Andrew's book, The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World, is set to be released on June 24, 2022 and as of June 13, 2022, it had already hit the top spot on Amazon Canada in International Politics and by the morning of June 14, it was number one in Politics and Government.

The book is based on Andrew's first-hand experience and interviews with those involved in the convoy. He joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the book, why he wrote it, and if he thinks the Liberals will pay a price for what they did.

You can preorder Andrew Lawton's upcoming book here.

