Andrew Lawton's new book on the Freedom Convoy is already #1 on Amazon Canada

Andrew Lawton's (@AndrewLawton) new book on the convoy is already a number one best seller on Amazon and it's not even released yet.

The book by True North's senior journalist, The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World, is set to be released on June 24, 2022, and, as of June 13, 2022, it had already hit the top spot on Amazon Canada in International Politics and by the morning of June 14, it was number one in the Politics and Government:

“A small group of Canadian truckers fed up with nearly two years of COVID restrictions and a new vaccine mandate for cross-border essential workers decided to take their frustrations directly to the nation's capital. The Freedom Convoy quickly took on a life of its own as hundreds of trucks and thousands of protesters made the journey to Parliament Hill. For the next three weeks, the trucker convoy led a protest unlike any other, complete with bouncy castles, pig roasts, and late-night dance parties. But to the media and government, it was a hate-filled insurrection requiring the unprecedented invocation of the federal Emergencies Act.”

The book is based on Andrew's first-hand experience and interviews with those involved in the convoy and he joins me tonight to discuss the book, why he wrote it, and if he thinks the Liberals will pay a price for what they did.

