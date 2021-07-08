Fire reported at Angus Bonner Memorial United Church in South Indian Lake, Manitoba

Facebook / South Indian Lake

The United Church of Canada announced that Angus Bonner Memorial United Church in South Indian Lake was burned on Sunday, July 4.

Details are scarce on the damage to the Manitoba church due to communication issues with the remote community.

Rev. Murray Pruden, the United Church of Canada's executive minister for Indigenous Ministries and Justice announced the Bonner church fire on social media:

I am devastated by the news from South Indian Lake, Manitoba of the fire at Angus Bonner Memorial United Church. And of similar news at Samson United Church in Maskwacis First Nation, Alberta. My prayers go to our membership and the many others these circumstances affect. We are currently looking into the fires of these two Communities of Faith. Our office will continue to support them and the larger communities, to share information with the United Church as we receive updates.

Speaking with Broadview, Pruden stated that the rash of fires have put people “on edge”:

“My weekends have been monitoring my emails and phone calls because we’re getting messages of threats from within these communities.”

South Indian Lake is the main settlement of the First Nations band government of O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.

