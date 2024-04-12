Anti-carbon tax protester has a message for Justin Trudeau!

Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug stop_the_carbon_tax_petition

In a recent press conference held in Ottawa on April 4, Robert Dorion, an entrepreneur in the construction industry, voiced his concerns about the federal carbon tax, denouncing it as a burden on Canadian families and businesses.

Originally from Gatineau, Dorion emphasized the need for transparency in government spending and expressed frustration with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of the issue

LIVE: Group supporting carbon-tax protests holds a news conference

➡️https://t.co/N481UewI3v



EN DIRECT : Conférence de presse d’un groupe soutenant les protestations contre la taxe carbone

➡️https://t.co/KZvOYFAIPX#cdnpoli | #polcan pic.twitter.com/1wkxPrK5lQ — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) April 4, 2024

Dorion highlighted the impact of the carbon tax on Canadians, stating, "Canadians are squeezed on groceries, they're squeezed on rent, they're squeezed on cost of living." He criticized the lack of consultation with the public and called for greater accountability from elected officials.

"The last straw was this carbon tax," Dorion remarked, referring to the recent hike in the tax. He emphasized the importance of listening to the concerns of Canadians and urged the government to reconsider its approach to environmental policy.

Dorion also called out Trudeau for what he perceived as hypocrisy in his support for democracies abroad while ignoring the voices of his own citizens.

"Justin Trudeau is always proud to stand up on a podium and say how he was a great defender of democracy across the world... Why won't he apply those same rules in our country today?" Dorion questioned.

The press conference, attended by Dorion and his colleagues, aimed to draw attention to the economic challenges faced by Canadians as a result of government policies.

"We are trying to find a democratic way to resolve this," Dorion stated, emphasizing the peaceful nature of their protest.

Despite their efforts, Dorion expressed disappointment with the lack of media coverage and mainstream attention given to their cause. "I would have expected that there would have been more interest to see Canadians standing in a conference room in the West Block addressing a subject," he lamented.

As Dorion concluded, "If the politicians aren't listening right now to Canadians and not taking us seriously, they are making a grave mistake." He also added, "I think we're going to see something very different in the next few years in Canada. A more educated Canadian public. People are gonna vote accordingly, and I'm hoping that changes are coming."