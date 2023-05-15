Anti-Christian school board trustee Wendy Ashby resigns

Google and The Record

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Wendy Ashby, the anti-Christian trustee with the Kitchener, Ontario based Waterloo Catholic District School Board, has resigned.

Last month, it was revealed that Ashby authored a shocking tweet in which she proclaimed: “The most dangerous creature on the planet is the White Christian male. They’re a threat to anyone who is not them.”

Dozens of concerned parents packed WCDSB meetings in late April and early May, demanding the trustee step down. While two trustees issued public statements condemning the tweet, the director of education and other top officials with the board seemed hellbent on sweeping the Wendy Ashby controversy under the rug.

Reporter David Menzies is on scene at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board with a jumbotron billboard truck bringing a message to Trustee Ashby over her vile sexist, racist and anti-Christian tweets.



SIGN THE PETITION: https://t.co/MeIImBi7eN!pic.twitter.com/yD8JMFcknW — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 1, 2023

For example, the board banned reporters from independent media outlets such as Rebel News and Campaign Life Coalition for two years; apparently, asking impolite questions is not permissible. A side note, this ban will be legally challenged in the weeks ahead.

The board also chastised concerned parents for being “disruptive” (i.e., demanding the resignation of Ashby.)

Stated the board: “At a Board meeting held on Monday April 24, 2023, a number of individuals were disruptive, causing the meeting to be briefly recessed. Waterloo Regional Police were called to ensure the safety of all those in attendance. No arrests were made, and no further police action was required. The meeting resumed and Trustees received the presentation from the meeting’s sole registered delegation.”

However, despite receiving protection from the school board, Ashby has now tendered her resignation.

Her letter of resignation makes for incredible reading for all the wrong reasons. For example, Ashby offers no apology for her egregious statements; rather, she seems to paint herself as the victim.

States Ashby:

Diverse voices, when elected, come with truth and history. Expecting these voices to assimilate because the historical truth they challenge makes some uncomfortable is something that should be reflected on. There is no easy way to have these tough conversations. The outrageous rage baiting campaign that has been playing out illustrates the exact kind of harassment and online bullying that so many kids experience. What is even more troubling is that this behaviour is coming from adults. Most are from outside interest groups who have their own agenda. This noise distracts from the important work that is being done to further diversity equity and inclusion at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board. The willingness of this board to lead in these areas is why I chose to be a part of this in the first place and why I so strongly support Catholic Education. I have been encouraged to continue the internal process and remain in my duly elected seat by so many. I appreciate the support, it was overwhelming, and I know that most understand the historical context to which I was referring. However, I have decided to vacate my seat at this time, so that we can all return our focus back on the important work that we have dedicated ourselves to doing. I stand, as always with our Black, Indigenous, People of Colour, and the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. Particularly with transgender and nonbinary folks at this time of great uncertainty and fear. I will be continuing my advocacy in a capacity where I will be able to challenge tough issues and bring lasting change in a way that is positive and meaningful. I hope that one day advocacy for these groups will no longer be considered an act of bravery.

Bottom line: as they say in the sports world, a W is a W. The career of one vile, racial slurring, uber-woke school board trustee has mercifully come to an end; in the months ahead, let’s watch with interest to see who replaces Wendy Ashby at the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.