Anti-Israel demonstrators disrupting Canadians' day-to-day lives in latest slew of protests

Instagram / pymmontreal

Canadians across the country on Monday were inconvenienced by anti-Israel protests with several sit-ins being staged, and a blockade at Canada's largest port.

Montreal police arrested 45 anti-Israel agitators after they staged a sit-in at a downtown Scotiabank location.

Montreal anti-Israel demonstrators are being arrested for protesting inside Scotia Bank for their support of "genocide".



This is part of the global campaign today to blockade economic activity against the Jewish state.https://t.co/kddQK47rmL pic.twitter.com/swsxllMAYe — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 15, 2024

The sit-in took place near the corner of Sherbrooke and Metcalfe at a large branch location. Police were called to the scene after the group refused to leave when asked by a bank official, CTV News Montreal reports.

Police say nobody was injured during the demonstration. Protesters were charged with mischief under $5,000.

They were all later released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

Monday saw protests across the country as part of an international economic blockade.

A similar protest in Halifax saw 21 arrested and charged after a sit-in at the corner of Hollis and Terminal Road.

HAPPENING NOW!

Pro-Palestinian Protesters have staged a sit-in ,corner of Hollis and Terminal Rd,Hfx.

Major police presence on scene.

Hollis St. at a standstill.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax pic.twitter.com/VJbN8eiJ9e — Carl Pomeroy (@CarlPomeroyCTV) April 15, 2024

A news release by police said that the officers attempted to reason with the protesters, but were forced to arrest the group when they refused to leave.

Demonstrators also disrupted a major port terminal in Metro Vancouver, leading to "several hours" of delays.

GCT Canada, a terminal operator at the port, said the protesters illegally stopped container trucks from accessing the Deltaport facility by blocking traffic for hours, Abby News reports.

“I am here today to say that the Canadian government and Canadian businesses, like GCT Deltaport, must take a stand and refuse to do business with Israel,” protester Atiya Jaffar said in a statement.

BREAKING: Anti-Israel protesters are blockading Deltaport in the Port of Vancouver.



This is part of a global campaign by the far-left activists who say: "No business as usual during a genocide".



They ask dock workers to join in.https://t.co/kddQK47rmL pic.twitter.com/l1ciRyhW1Q — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 15, 2024

Protests were also seen in the United States, including at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where protesters blocked a freeway leading to three terminals.