Monday saw protests across the country as part of an international economic blockade.

Anti-Israel demonstrators disrupting Canadians' day-to-day lives in latest slew of protests
Canadians across the country on Monday were inconvenienced by anti-Israel protests with several sit-ins being staged, and a blockade at Canada's largest port.

Montreal police arrested 45 anti-Israel agitators after they staged a sit-in at a downtown Scotiabank location.

The sit-in took place near the corner of Sherbrooke and Metcalfe at a large branch location. Police were called to the scene after the group refused to leave when asked by a bank official, CTV News Montreal reports.

Police say nobody was injured during the demonstration. Protesters were charged with mischief under $5,000.

They were all later released and are expected to appear in court at a later date.

A similar protest in Halifax saw 21 arrested and charged after a sit-in at the corner of Hollis and Terminal Road.

A news release by police said that the officers attempted to reason with the protesters, but were forced to arrest the group when they refused to leave.

Demonstrators also disrupted a major port terminal in Metro Vancouver, leading to "several hours" of delays.

GCT Canada, a terminal operator at the port, said the protesters illegally stopped container trucks from accessing the Deltaport facility by blocking traffic for hours, Abby News reports.

“I am here today to say that the Canadian government and Canadian businesses, like GCT Deltaport, must take a stand and refuse to do business with Israel,” protester Atiya Jaffar said in a statement.

Protests were also seen in the United States, including at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, where protesters blocked a freeway leading to three terminals.

