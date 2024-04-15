Anti-Israel protesters gather across Canada in effort to block key 'economic hubs'

A statement on the event's website says the aim of today's protests is to 'identify and block major choke points in the economy.'

Anti-Israel protesters have taken to the streets across Canada and around the world today in an effort to disrupt key economic and logistical hubs in response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

A description of the protests on a website dedicated to today's demonstrations says the goal is to raise awareness about the "genocide" in Gaza and the "Zionist war machine."

The description further notes that "there is a need to shift from symbolic actions to those that cause pain to the economy." 

As reported by CTV News, protesters in downtown Ottawa earlier today blocked the entrance to the Export Development Canada building causing disruptions and drawing a police presence.

In Montreal, protesters staged a "sit-in" at a Scotiabank building and a number of the demonstrators have reportedly been arrested. Protesters were seen outside the building holding a sign that reads, "Turtle Island To Palestine Our Resistance Won't Be Silent."

Near Vancouver, anti-Israel demonstrators have been gathering to block the GCT Deltaport transportation hub. Protesters can be heard on video chanting, "From the river to the sea."

On the east coast of the country in Halifax, protesters have gathered in the city's downtown area to block the road leading to the Port of Halifax. According to a social media account linked to the protests, the goal of this demonstration is to disrupt the Israeli shipping company called ZIM.

The protests have not been limited to Canada. Demonstrators have also gathered across the U.S. and beyond to cause disruptions. Traffic has come to a standstill on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and protesters are also causing disturbances in Lower Manhattan, New York City.

The social media account linked to the protests is also claiming that thousands of protesters have blocked the  I-880 highway in Oakland, California.

