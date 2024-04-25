Anti-Israel protesters storm New York's Fashion Institute of Technology

Dozens of anti-Israel activists stormed into New York's Fashion Institute of Technology today as anti-Israel protests rage on across university campuses in the United States.

The demonstrators are reportedly occupying the building in solidarity with the anti-Israel protests taking place nearby at Columbia University.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant is on the ground at the scene of the protests, and attempted to speak with some of the pro-Hamas demonstrators.

Speaking about the protesters, Mr. Levant said they are repeating "antisemitic mantras calling for the racial purging of all Jews. They have that phrase, 'from the river to the sea.'"

"They call for basically the extermination of the Jewish people in Israel. They call for the globalization of the intifada, which is an Arabic word for a violent pogrom," he said.

Fashion Institute of Technology stormed by Hamas protesters. Calvin Klein’s alma mater. pic.twitter.com/djWNYWMS5g — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 25, 2024

Mr. Levant went on to say, "It's just like the Columbia protest, professionally organized, with matching brand new tents. I don't know how long this will last because this is in some ways a private institution. Will the university administration crack down on it?"

Anti-Israel protests have erupted across university campuses in recent days, with police being called in at the University of Texas at Austin to maintain control of the protests. Dozens of demonstrators were arrested at that protest according to Fox 7 Austin.

As reported by Fox News, authorities were also called in to protests at the University of Southern California yesterday as demonstrators reportedly clashed with officers, ending with several individuals being arrested

Columbia University has been the scene of a sprawling encampment of anti-Israel protesters in recent days. Law enforcement was called in to clear the tents however protesters returned soon thereafter, according to reporting from the Associated Press.