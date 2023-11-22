Antifa and anti-Israel activists block Montreal highway and entrance to weapons company

Instagram / palsolidaritycad

Early this morning in Montreal, Quebec, far-left activists involved in the Palestinian movement coordinated with a violent organization, Antifa, to take over a six-lane highway and block entry and exit to Lockheed Martin and Bombardier.

BREAKING: Antifa and other far-left anti-Israel protesters are blocking entrances to Lockheed Martin and Bombardier in Montreal.

They have also shut down the 6 lane highway.



They chanted with glee, the popular slogan used by so called "Anti-facists" who employ violence against journalists and peaceful protesters.

“Stand up, fight back!” they chanted with glee, the popular slogan used by so called “Anti-facists” who employ violence against journalists and peaceful protesters.

Many could be seen donning full ‘blac-bloc’ attire, used by the organization to commit crimes without easily being identified by police and their victims for legal repercussions and justice.

One of the anarchist-branded banners held by the thugs read, “enemies to Gaza are ours in Montreal,” seemingly a threat for violence like Hamas did last month on October 7 where 1200 Israelis were murdered and over 200 taken hostage.

They also decried “Militaries, capitalists, police, governments, mass media and borders” as ideas and institutions they stand against.

Originally posted to Meta’s Instagram from one of the many growing anti-Israel activist accounts, it was reposted to Twitter to social outcry from users.

Where are our CORRUPT COPS..... https://t.co/bqur4kPQJq — Peter Clark 🇨🇦 (@BigDmand1) November 22, 2023

“Where are our corrupt cops?” one posted in a comparison to how police officers violently crushed, arrested and charged those who protested against COVID restrictions across Canada.

Another added, “Thats a handful of people and they cant handle them...give me a break.”

This comes just 12 hours after Israel had brokered a temporary ceasefire with Hamas for an exchange of Israeli hostages, mainly women and children for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

Trudeau on rising anti-Israel protests across the country: "we're a country that protects the freedom of expression...that respects and supports people even when we disagree with them."

Yesterday, Justin Trudeau also opined his thoughts on the ongoing rise of disruptions by these groups by saying ”we're a country that protects the freedom of expression...that respects and supports people even when we disagree with them."

The Freedom Convoy would like to have a word with you. https://t.co/Jh37iHIdL0 — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 21, 2023

Many online had slammed the prime minister for tone-deaf comments and hypocritical narcissism as it was his government that had invoked the Emergencies Act, a reformed version of the War Measures act to crush the peaceful Truckers’ Convoy of 2022 who were protesting against COVID restrictions.