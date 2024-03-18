Antifa threatens Radio-Canada journalist for report on medical transitioning of teens

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By David Menzies SUBMIT YOUR TIP! Are you a concerned parent? Or an unfairly disadvantaged athlete? If you'd like to let us know about a troubling situation or incident involving inappropriate behaviour by a "trans" man or woman, please click here to submit an anonymous tip. SUBMIT YOUR TIP!

A disturbing column, published anonymously, vehemently opposed the findings of a scathing Radio-Canada report on gender clinics rushing minors to chemically transition with puberty blockers.

"We do not want the state’s control on our bodies!" reads the statement inscribed with the Antifa insignia. "Everyone should be able to experiment as they see fit, even if it means making mistakes, without having to ask permission from the state’s watchdogs."

"We will do what we wish with our bodies, rightly or wrongly, no matter how the state and the cultural petty bourgeoisie feel about it," it reads.

Radio-Canada journalist Pasquale Turbide, who was named in the controversial statement, said concerned parents wrote to her publication about their transgender children receiving prescriptions for puberty blockers by medical practitioners without their consent.

“Parents began writing to us last summer, when there was a bit of a controversy about names, pronouns, all-gender bathrooms, etc,” said Turbide in French, as reported by True North.

“But the letters we were getting were not about those issues, they were talking about medical transitions,” she clarified in her defence of the report.

Trans rights activists are smashing Radio-Canada's windows for doing their job (reporting); yes, this is all just fine.



"Our allies are many and our rage runs deep. We are determined and our solidarity is strong. This will be neither the first nor the last time that queers bash… https://t.co/NcsWC7Jvpl pic.twitter.com/jgmMbgVKtc — Andy Lee - Special Rebel Rapporteur (@RealAndyLeeShow) March 17, 2024

Turbide’s ensuing investigation found “fifteen to twenty people … telling us more or less the same story,” with girls as young as 14-years-old accessing sex hormones.

The anonymous statement ended with a chilling threat of further violence against anyone or any institution that dares to question this reckless medical crime.

"Our allies are many and our rage runs deep. We are determined and our solidarity is strong. This will be neither the first nor the last time that queers bash back!" it reads.

Mia Hughes, author of the WPATH Files, posted to X on Sunday her concerns with the “deeply disturbing” statement “that everyone in Canada should take seriously.”

“In response to Radio-Canada's investigative reporting that revealed the shocking lack of safeguarding in our pediatric gender clinics, Canadian trans activists broke the windows of Radio-Canada's headquarters in Montreal,” said Hughes.

The author and researcher with Environmental Progress clarified these people advocates 14-year-old girls, who are self-diagnosed as trans after coming across a trans influencer online, "should be able to experiment" with testosterone as she sees fit, regardless of the consequences.

Trans rights activists are smashing Radio-Canada's windows for doing their job (reporting); yes, this is all just fine.

This is a deeply disturbing statement that everyone in Canada should take seriously. In response to Radio-Canada's investigative reporting that revealed the shocking lack of safeguarding in our pediatric gender clinics, Canadian trans activists broke the windows of Radio-Canada's… — Mia (@_CryMiaRiver) March 17, 2024

On March 4, Environmental Progress published over 70 pages of leaked conversations between clinicians who are members of the World Professional Association of Transgender Health (WPATH), the world’s leading medical institute on gender medicine.

An exposé on WPATH uncovered hundreds of leaked conversations between activist clinicians allegedly pushing experimental surgical transitions of minors without the informed consent of parents, children and vulnerable adults.

“There is almost nothing that will exclude you from hormones and surgeries,” Hughes told Rebel News when asked about the WPATH files.

“What I found troubling is [that] the conversation often starts with someone having doubts … with all sorts of mental health problems. And then it’s a chorus of activists and activist clinicians who … encourage medical transitions,” she added.

“No one is ever showing caution or advising ‘you should not give this person surgical castration.’”

.@_CryMiaRiver and @BillboardChris discuss the damning impact leaked conversations from clinicians aligned with the World Professional Association of Transgender Health may have on the controversial 'affirmative care' industry.



REPORT by @DreaHumphrey: https://t.co/b7j5AwqvBD — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 12, 2024

As part of Turbide’s investigation, current research acknowledged the long-term impacts of puberty blockers on development remain unknown.

“We’re beginning to realize that they may have an impact on brain development,” she said.

“Girls take testosterone, boys take estrogen and that’s semi-irreversible. You can become infertile if you are a girl.”

A March 12 decision by England’s National Health Service (NHS) concluded that "there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of PSH to make the treatment routinely available at this time."

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) said the use of puberty blockers provided "no statistically significant difference in gender dysphoria, mental health, body image, and psychosocial functioning in children and adolescents treated with PSH."

Additionally, they found there was "limited short-term and long-term safety data" on such treatment, which may also reduce a child’s "expected increase in lumbar or femoral bone density during puberty."