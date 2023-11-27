Antisemitic attacks strike Montreal's Jewish community again

The Jewish community has faced a series of alarming incidents, including a Molotov cocktail attack on Dollard-des-Ormeaux's Beth Tikvah synagogue, gunfire at two Jewish schools and an unsettling incident at Concordia University.

The most recent events unfolded last night when a Jewish elementary school became a target for graffiti, and the Jewish Council Community Center fell victim to a Molotov cocktail attack. We spoke with an individual closely associated with the center, who, for security reasons, requested confidentiality.

Images received by a student of the Jewish elementary school in Saint-Laurent, Montreal, which was a victim of graffiti overnight.https://t.co/Ep2PdGrQ0Q pic.twitter.com/a1nJ22aMcY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 27, 2023

According to the Montreal Police Service, it's too early to determine specifics about these incidents.

However, they noted an increased police presence in places of worship, including synagogues and mosques, aiming to enhance community security.

In an exclusive interview, the individual associated with the Jewish Community Center described the attack:

"At about 12:35 last night, we got a call from the alarm system company indicating a potential fire in the building. We rushed down here, and by the time we arrived, the fire department and SPVM were on top of their game, quickly extinguishing the fire with minimal damage. Surveillance footage revealed an individual breaking a window, throwing a Molotov cocktail inside, and fleeing."

Image of the damage inside the Jewish Community Council Centre in Montreal, which was a victim overnight of a Molotov cocktail.https://t.co/Ep2PdGrQ0Q pic.twitter.com/B6XHQUCEp3 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) November 27, 2023

Expressing concerns about the rising attacks, the interviewee stated:

"These are the six most serious attacks. People are worried. We've been demanding more funding from the provincial and federal governments to address this attack pandemic. We want to ensure people feel comfortable in the Canada we knew as a peaceful place."

Despite the challenges, the Jewish Community Center remains resilient, continuing its vital work and advocating for the community.

"We're not getting intimidated. We were all here to work today, advocating for the community, ensuring people have kosher food, and addressing legal matters in our tribunal court. The work doesn't stop; we won't be intimidated," the interviewee emphasized.

