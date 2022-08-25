Are the invasive ArriveCAN app and forced quarantines here to stay?

E-transfer (Canada):

Healthy people and people who have recovered from COVID-19 may be forced into quarantine on the threat of fines, even after the random testing protocols at Canadian airports were found to have been flawed, as they are often unable to distinguish between active and recovered cases of COVID.

Even with the flawed testing, the vaccines that don’t seem to be working, and normal people not seeming to care about COVID anymore, these quarantines, the fines, and the ArriveCAN spy app that has to be downloaded by citizens to get back into their own country, are probably not going away anytime soon.

The Government of Canada is set to announce funding for a safe “voluntary” isolation site in Windsor-Essex. Although it’s said to be voluntary, it’s questionable that anyone would submit themselves to voluntary quarantine at all. A day or two ago, on the Government of Canada’s contracts and procurements website, a contract for a Public Health Agency compliance checker was published, which has since been pulled down. The government did not post any details about what compliance they will be verifying, but this would assumedly be referring to quarantines.

A brand new posting for a 12-month contract starting next month was found on another website:

As part of the Government of Canada’s efforts to reduce the importation and spread of COVID-19 and its variants in Canada, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has an ongoing requirement for service providers to provide resources to complete compliance verification visits with travelers in quarantine/isolation. The goal of these visits is to verify compliance with the Minimizing the Risk of Exposure to COVID-19 in Canada Order, also known as the Quarantine, Isolation and Other Obligations Order.

It seems like this Liberal government is never going to let go of the power it grabbed using COVID as an excuse. They’re willing to stick Canadians in a COVID jail, spy on them with an app, arrest and fine them for exercising their rights, and send agents of the state to their houses to ensure their compliance with a stay-at-home order they used a flawed test to impose on them.