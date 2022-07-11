ArriveCAN app failure? Air travellers react to chaos at Trudeau airport

E-transfer (Canada):

For several weeks now, chaos has been the order of the day at Toronto's Pearson and Montreal's Pierre Elliott Trudeau airports. Lost luggage, delays, and even cancelled flights have contributed to unnecessary stress on the shoulders of Canadian and international travellers.

Air Canada and the government say that this is due to a lack of staff among other things. At an hourly wage starting as low as $16.50/hour, who would like to come and restore order in these airports as well as manage the enraged tourists?

At the Trudeau Airport, we observed that people were mostly mentioning the non-performance of the mandatory application for entering Canada, ArriveCan. This application seems to be one of the major causes of what is happening with the delayed or cancelled flights.

We asked air travellers what they thought of their experiences as Canada's airports continue to be plagued by chaos and inefficiency.