WATCH: Chaos continues at Toronto Pearson International Airport

Long lines and delays continue unabated at Canada's busiest airport.

  • By Rebel News
  • June 08, 2022
  • News Analysis

Remove Ads

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how the ongoing delays and turmoil at Pearson International Airport are pushing passengers and employees to their edge.

As Justin Trudeau's federal government recently extended travel restrictions — making Canada one of the only countries on the planet left enforcing such strict rules — long lines and confusion have continued to plague airports around the country, particularly affecting Canada's busiest airport, Pearson.

As the situation worsens, there is seemingly no sign from Prime Minister Trudeau or Canada's Minister of Transportation, Omar Alghabra, that the problem will be rectified in a timely manner.

The former Chief Operating Officer of Air Canada, Duncan Dee, chimed in on Twitter:

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Coronavirus Canada Toronto Airlines & Airports News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.