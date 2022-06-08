WATCH: Chaos continues at Toronto Pearson International Airport

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how the ongoing delays and turmoil at Pearson International Airport are pushing passengers and employees to their edge.

As Justin Trudeau's federal government recently extended travel restrictions — making Canada one of the only countries on the planet left enforcing such strict rules — long lines and confusion have continued to plague airports around the country, particularly affecting Canada's busiest airport, Pearson.

As the situation worsens, there is seemingly no sign from Prime Minister Trudeau or Canada's Minister of Transportation, Omar Alghabra, that the problem will be rectified in a timely manner.

The former Chief Operating Officer of Air Canada, Duncan Dee, chimed in on Twitter:

So far, 🇨🇦’s largest airlines, 🇨🇦’s airports & the assoc representing the world’s 290 largest airlines (IATA) have called on the Cdn Gov to fix the Gov’s mess at 🇨🇦’s airports. There are now less than 3 weeks before the start of the peak. Is anyone in Ottawa listening? Action. https://t.co/pEC0jlh694 — Duncan Dee (@duncandee) June 8, 2022

