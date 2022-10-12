Artur Pawlowski's latest court win shows prosecutors may be pursuing a personal vendetta

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest Rebel Selene Galas spoke to Ezra Levant about Pastor Artur's second big court win in a row.

Pastor Artur was accused of trespassing and disturbing the peace while trying to pick up his mail from the post office inside a Calgary Shoppers Drug Mart in December 2021. The maskless Pastor Artur, who was carrying a medical exemption, was denied service and the charges occurred as a result of what happened afterwards.

As reported by Selene, who was live tweeting the proceeding as it happened, the Crown's case against Pastor Artur quickly fell apart under scrutiny.

"I know, and I don't think you have to be a lawyer to know, that prosecutors only bring cases where number one, it's in the public interest to do so, and number two, where they have a reasonable likelihood of conviction. So they don't bring trivial cases, they don't bring weak cases. First of all, it's not fair. And second of all, there's so much real work to do, to go after a marginal case is just a waste of time. It's not in the public interest. This sounds, again, like an anti-Artur Pawlowski vendetta," Ezra commented.

This is just the latest legal victory for Pastor Artur, who still continues to fight numerous charges relating to various COVID restrictions. To help fund the pastor's ongoing legal defence against these egregious fines, and to keep updated with all of the legal proceedings, visit SaveArtur.com.

All donations made to Pastor Artur's legal defence are eligible for a tax deduction courtesy of The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.