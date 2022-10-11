LIVE UPDATES: Pastor Artur in court for trespassing, disturbing the peace charges
Pastor Artur Pawlowski was charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace for being maskless, despite apparently carrying a medical exemption, while trying to pick up his mail in December 2021.
Follow along as we provide live updates on the most recent court case involving Pastor Artur Pawlowski, the Calgary, Alberta pastor who has found himself battling relentless persecution from city and provincial authorities for defying COVID restrictions.
Pastor Artur is in court today over allegations stemming from a 2021 incident that saw the pastor accused of trespassing and disturbing the peace for trying to pick up mail from a post office. In his defence, Artur claims he was carrying a valid medical exemption to mask mandates and was denied the right to pick up his personal property.
Rebel News reporter Selene Galas will be live tweeting the proceedings as it happens. Follow below for her updates:
- By Ezra Levant
