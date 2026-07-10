I'm going on The News Cruise!

I'm beyond thrilled to tell you that I'm officially joining this year's News Cruise — and I would love nothing more than to have you there with me.

This is a first. For the very first time, Rebel News is teaming up with our friends at Juno News to bring together two of Canada's most-watched independent newsrooms for one unforgettable adventure. We set sail on Saturday, November 28th out of Fort Lauderdale aboard Holland America Line's gorgeous MS Eurodam, and we don't come home until Saturday, December 5th — seven full nights in the Eastern Caribbean.

And the itinerary is stunning. We'll visit Grand Turk, San Juan in Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, and Half Moon Cay, with relaxing days at sea in between. Sunshine, spectacular beaches, incredible food, and the best company you could ask for.

Click here to explore your cabin options and reserve your spot at TheNewsCruise.com!

But honestly? It's not really about the palm trees. It's about the people. You'll get to spend the week with me, Ezra Levant, Keean Bexte, constitutional lawyer John Carpay, my colleague David Menzies and over a hundred Rebel and Juno fans. When the ship is at sea, we host private receptions, exclusive panels, Q&A sessions and roundtables — candid, off-the-record conversations you won't find anywhere else. And every single night at dinner, we rotate seats, so over the course of the week you'll actually sit down and talk with all of us. No cameras, no scripts. Just real conversation.

Here's the thing though: every cruise we've ever run has sold out. And this year, with Juno News joining us, demand is going to be higher than ever. The best cabins, especially the balconies, always go first.

Reserve your cabin now at TheNewsCruise.com — or give us a call at 1-800-707-1634 if you have questions. I can't wait to see you on board!