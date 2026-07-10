Demand Equal Treatment. Demand a Vote.

Southern Alberta, we're coming your way.

Our Albertas-Choice.com sign campaign is expanding, and we're announcing new pickup locations across Southern Alberta. If you've been waiting to get your hands on one of our signs, now's your chance.

And if you've already got one, don't worry. We've got something new for you too.

We're doing a limited run of a brand-new sign design, available while supplies last. It's the perfect upgrade for your lawn, acreage, storefront or shop window.

Come meet the Rebels, say hello, grab a sign, and join thousands of Albertans who believe one simple principle:

If Quebec gets a vote on its future, why can't Alberta?

This campaign isn't about telling people how to vote. It's about demanding the same democratic right Quebec has had twice: the right for Albertans to decide our own future at the ballot box.

Keep an eye on my third-party advertiser, Albertas-Choice.com and our social media channels as we announce new pickup locations over the coming days. We're not done yet, and we may be coming to a town near you.

See you at the next sign drop. Let's paint Alberta blue — one lawn sign at a time.