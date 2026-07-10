Demand Equal Treatment. Demand a Vote.

This campaign isn't about telling people how to vote. It's about demanding the same democratic right Quebec has had twice: the right for Albertans to decide our own future at the ballot box.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   July 10, 2026   |   Activism   |   Be the first to comment

Southern Alberta, we're coming your way.

Our Albertas-Choice.com sign campaign is expanding, and we're announcing new pickup locations across Southern Alberta. If you've been waiting to get your hands on one of our signs, now's your chance.

And if you've already got one, don't worry. We've got something new for you too.

We're doing a limited run of a brand-new sign design, available while supplies last. It's the perfect upgrade for your lawn, acreage, storefront or shop window.

Come meet the Rebels, say hello, grab a sign, and join thousands of Albertans who believe one simple principle:

If Quebec gets a vote on its future, why can't Alberta?

This campaign isn't about telling people how to vote. It's about demanding the same democratic right Quebec has had twice: the right for Albertans to decide our own future at the ballot box.

Keep an eye on my third-party advertiser, Albertas-Choice.com and our social media channels as we announce new pickup locations over the coming days. We're not done yet, and we may be coming to a town near you.

See you at the next sign drop. Let's paint Alberta blue — one lawn sign at a time.

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Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

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Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Editor-in-Chief, Alberta Bureau Chief, member of the board of directors, and host of The Gunn Show at Rebel News. Sheila also serves as President of the Independent Press Gallery of Canada. A mother of three and longtime conservative activist, Sheila is the author of bestselling books, including her most recent release, Independence Blueprint: What Alberta Can Learn From Quebec.

https://mybook.to/sheila

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